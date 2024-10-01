Asim Riaz posts a cryptic tweet after Karan Veer Mehra lifts the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner's trophy; 'looser finally did...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has concluded with Karan Veer Mehra lifting the winner's trophy. However, it seems that the buzz and controversies surrounding the show have not ended. After Karan's victory, he expressed his opinion about Asim Riaz, and now Asim has taken to Twitter to share a cryptic tweet. Netizens believe that Riaz's tweet is indirectly aimed at Karan Veer Mehra.

Asim Riaz had a major controversy with some of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and the makers of the show owing to which his journey in the show was cut short and he exited the stunt-based show. Taking to Twitter (now X), Asim wrote, "This d***k head had to defame me to show that the looser finally did something in his life at the age of 40."

Take a look at Asim Riaz's tweet here:

For the uninitiated, Asim lost his cool when co-contestants Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Sumona Chakravarti, Karan Veer Mehra, and Niyati Fatnani passed distasteful remarks for him. Shilpa Shinde subtly supported him and Riaz also got balanced support from Gashmeer Mahajani and Krishna Shroff.

After winning the show, Karan Veer Mehra yet again added fuel to the fire by passing strong remarks against Riaz.

Speaking to DNA, Karan said, "He's living in his bubble that this fandom is forever. He thinks that his fans will always be there for him even in the next 10-20 years. He's living in his own bubble, in his Barbie world. He needs to get a reality check, and somewhere he needs medical help, this is what I feel. Everyone has their opinions."

Advertisement

Post returning from Romania after the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 shoot, when Karan Veer Mehra, along with other celebrities were asked about Asim Riaz, they replied with, "Who is he?"

Many celebrities exclusively reacted to Asim Riaz's fiasco in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Arti Singh told Pinkvilla, "I feel sometimes success goes into your head and people lose their plots and that seems to have happened in Asim's case. Bhagwan sadhbudi de bas. Dimag theek kare, kyuki jaha se dimag kharab hota hai waha se downfall hona shuru hojaata hai. (May god give him some sense. Because the moment you lose your mind is the time when your downfall begins)."

Vishal Aditya Singh who was a part of Bigg Boss 13 with Asim Riaz and was a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi's previous season said, "Well, I haven't seen the episode so I don't really know what was said, why it was said, and under what circumstances it was said. My only thought on this is that Rohit Shetty is a gem of a person and he will never do anything that will hamper the show."

Advertisement

While many contestants condemned Asim for his behavior on the show, he got massive support from his fans who felt that the episode was edited. Shilpa Shinde came out in Riaz's support and mentioned that he was provoked by others. Aly Goni who hails from Asim Riaz's hometown Kashmir and has been his close friend echoed Shinde's thoughts and sided with him.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Karan Veer Mehra won the show followed by Krishna Shroff as the first runner-up and Gashmeer Mahajani as the second runner-up.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Arti Singh reacts to Asim Riaz's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 controversy; 'Sometimes success goes into people's heads'