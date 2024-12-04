Khatron Ke Khiladi 5: When Dayanand Shetty earned praise from Rohit Shetty for his performance in electric shock stunt; THROWBACK

Actor Dayanand Shetty is best known for breaking down doors in the popular serial CID. He has been in the television industry for a long time. It may come as a surprise to readers that Shetty also participated in the popular stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. Today, let’s take a look back at one of the clips from the show.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi clip uploaded by a fan page shows the CID actor Dayanand Shetty performing an electric shock stunt. To everyone’s surprise, he completes the stunt without screaming and once he comes out, all the contestants and the host Rohit Shetty shower praises on him. In response, the actor told them, “Jayse mein kam baat karta hu, wayse hi main kam chillata hu. Isilyye shayad chillaya nahi, lekin man mein gali de raha tha. (The way I speak less, I also scream less. So, that’s why I didn’t scream, but I was abusing in my mind).”

Check out the Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 clip here:

The second task shows Daya in a water stunt. As he sits, an aquarium is put on his head with a pipe attached to his mouth. He has to breathe through the mouth and open the screw of the aquarium which also has an eel inside. At the same time, there were two glass boxes in front of him with crabs in one. He had to transfer the crabs into the other box.

While the CID actor successfully completed transferring the crabs to the other box, due to suffocation and claustrophobia, he panicked and gave up midway.

Talking about the season, Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 had Rajneesh Duggal, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tandon, Ranvir Shorey, Gauahar Khan, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee, among others as contestants. Rajneesh Duggal was the winner of the season.

