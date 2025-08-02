Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah’s 2BHK Mumbai Home worth Rs 4 crore: Spacious living area to stunning walk-in wardrobe, see INSIDE PICS

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah are a well-known celebrity couple in the acting industry. Throughout their careers, they have worked on numerous projects, achieving various milestones. Their dedication to their craft has made them one of the wealthiest celebrity couples in the industry. The two enjoy a lavish lifestyle filled with luxury cars, designer clothes, and properties both in India and abroad.

In Mumbai, they live in a spacious apartment located in a prime area of the city, valued at over Rs 4 crore. The couple resides in the house with their twin sons, Rayaan and Krushaang. Their apartment seamlessly blends simplicity and elegance, featuring everything from a large living area to a designed dressing room. Kashmera Shah frequently shares glimpses of her life on her YouTube channel, Krushna Kashmera Aur Komedy (KKK), and even gave fans a tour of their stunning home a few months ago.

Living Room

The living room is designed with a trendy brick-style wall and the floor is a lovely off-white color. The space is filled with natural light because of the large windows. The theme is cozy and the living room has a sofa, a vibrant red side chair, and a sleek black cabinet among other furniture pieces. One wall showcases stylish wallpaper while others maintain the brick pattern. The living room includes a beautiful white-themed temple adorned with decorative curtains, lights, and flowers.

Kitchen

In contrast, the kitchen features a striking all-black theme. It is fully equipped with matching black cabinets, a fridge, a chimney, an oven, and all essential kitchen appliances. There is also a high countertop with black high chairs.

Bedroom

Kashmera shared a sneak peek of her children's bedroom, which includes a cozy double bed, before showing her own bedroom. Her bedroom is decorated in a classic white theme, featuring a large white bed with a soft green backrest for comfort. The room is illuminated with warm golden lights and a small cabinet underneath. Her room has a high-tech television that can be controlled with a remote and descends at the push of a button.

Interestingly, their bedroom boasts two bathrooms - one for Kashmera and the other for Krushna Abhishek. Kashmera even shared a look at her stylish washrooms.

Walk-in Wardrobe

Adjacent to the bedroom is a spacious walk-in wardrobe, resembling a luxurious dressing room. This room features ample storage with large wardrobes and cabinets filled with branded bags, clothing, shoes, and other luxurious items. A mirror, a dressing table, and a chair are also present in this room.

More about Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah's property

Apart from their Mumbai home, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah also own a beautiful property in California, which was revealed by Krushna’s sister, Arti Singh, in a social media post back in 2017. This luxurious home is surrounded by a lush green garden and features a classic staircase.

On Archana Puran Singh's recent vlog, Krushna has also shared that he has a separate apartment dedicated solely to his designer clothes and extensive shoe collection.

Krushna and Kashmera’s love story

Krushna and Kashmera met while filming the movie Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya. They had a private wedding and kept their relationship under wraps for several years. Despite their age difference, they are celebrated as one of the strongest and most romantic couples in the industry. In 2017, they welcomed their twin boys, Rayaan and Krushaang, through surrogacy.

In terms of their professional lives, both Krushna and Kashmera were recently seen in Laughter 2. Krushna is currently seen on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where he showcases his versatility by portraying various characters.

