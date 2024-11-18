Kashmera Shah sustains injuries in horrific accident, experiences severe bleeding; see PIC

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to disturbing details.

Kashmera Shah, a prominent personality in the television industry, recently was involved in a serious accident. The actress informed about this accident by sharing a post on her social media handle. During this horrific accident, she experienced severe bleeding from her injuries.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kashmera Shah uploaded a picture showing red tissues stained with blood, taken from inside her car. For the uninformed, Kashmera is currently away from her family in some foreign land. Sharing this post, the actress expressed gratitude for escaping a horrific accident and mentioned how she eagerly awaits reuniting with her husband Krushna Abhishek and their kids Rayaan and Krishaang.

In the caption of this post, Kashmera Shah wrote, "Thank u god for saving me. Such a freak accident. Kuch bada hone wala tha… chote main nikal gaya. Hope there won’t be any scarring. Live every day one moment at a time. Can’t wait to come back. Really missing my family today @krushna30 #rayaanksharma #krishaangksharma."

Take a look at Kashmera Shah's post here-

As soon as Kashmera Shah, fans and celebrities took over the comment section to express their concern. Tannaz Irani wrote, "Omg this is scary! I hope you are ok now," Kishwer Merchant asked, "Omg are u ok ?" Pooja Bhatt commented, "Oh Lord. What on earth happened Kash? Trust you are being taken care of?" Rajesh Khattar asked, "Oh My God … What hapnd Kash .. hope all good," Munisha Khatwani said, "Omg thank goodness." and so on everyone expressed their concern for Kashmera.

Advertisement

Krushna Abhishek expressed his relief as his wife escaped a major accident, suffering minor injuries. In the comment section, he wrote, "Thank god u safe now."

We hope Kashmera recovers from the brutal injuries soon and we wish her a speedy recovery.

Speaking about her work life, Kashmera Shah was last seen in the fun cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs, along with Krushna Abhishek. The camaraderie of Krushna and Kashmera on the show was immensely loved by the audience.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kashmera Shah visits uncle Govinda in hospital after actor accidentally shoots himself in leg