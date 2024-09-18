Laughter Chefs: Krushna Abhishek ROBS Jannat Zubair-Reem Shaikh's ingredients and cooker; see what happened next

Laughter Chefs makers have released a promo where Krushna Abhishek is seen fooling Reem Sameer Shaikh and Jannat Zubair and stealing their ingredients and cooker. He got the house down with the funny chase, which was directed at both the stars.

The video begins with Krushna Abhishek holding two ingredients. One looked like it contained salt or sugar, and the other contained either dry fruits or spices. He told Reem Shaikh, while holding the two ingredients in a jar, "Yeh meri gadi chal rahi thi aur yeh truck tha. Matlab yeh peeche gadi ayi ayi aur yeh truck hai na follow karke aise dhakka dia na." (My car was going, and there was a truck that followed the car and banged it.)

Krushna then runs away with one of the ingredients when Reem is engaged in his talks. She chases him saying, "Wapas kar" (return it back). Jannat Zubair also holds him tightly and does not let him escape. As he is surrounded by both the ladies he says, "Kya kar rahe hai aaplog? Chodho mujhe. Arey truck ke saath kya hua aage ki kahani. (What are you guys doing? Leave me. Listen to what happened ahead, to the truck.)

Reem does not want to listen but he continues saying, "Yeh gadi thi. Yeh truck tha. Gadi ne yeh truck ko mara aur doh gadiyan bachi aur waise nikal gayi. Samaj hi nai rahi aap. (There was a car and a truck. The car pushed the truck, both got saved and then escaped.)

The talented comedian then runs away with both the ingredients. He then says what happened? To which Reem adds, "Police wale ne aapko rok dia. Ab aap fine doh. (The police stopped you, and now you need to give the fine.) He does not stop there and then, in the end, runs away with the cooker, saying, "Phir wakil aaya. Chura nai paya. Phir media aayi. Media ne kaha yeh kya kar rahe hoh (Then the lawyer came, who could not give a release. Then the media came who questioned what was taking place.)

The funny video of Laughter Chefs ends with the cooker blowing off.

