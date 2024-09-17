The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 EXCLUSIVE: Archana Puran Singh REVEALS how their real-life personalities are different from on-screen avatar: 'They now resting on..'

Kapil Sharma along with Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh are all set to return with The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Archana opened up about Rajiv and Krushna's off-screen personalities.

For those who know, that the The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 also aims at making everyone laugh to the fullest. When Archana Puran Singh, who knows Rajiv Thakur and Krushna Abhishek since Comedy Circus Days, was asked about their off-screen personas that people do not know, she revealed interesting details.

For Rajiv she said, "Yeh na bada sincere bandha hai. Of course IC814 mei humne ek aur hi avatar dekh lia Rajiv ka, but he is very sincere and focused. Kabhi kabhi bolti hu mei, tera hardwork na stage pe bhi dikhne lagta hai. Yeh etna hardwork karta hai na ki aise lagta hai ki, he puts a lot of effort into his everyday work. Eski joh growth huei hai na from Comedy Circus to now, is tremendous."

For Krushna she said, "Bahut hardworking hai. Matlab of course everyone is hardworking but Krushna ka matlab, mei vanity se niklungi toh kabhi saree, salwar kameez pehni hui hai, kabhi shirt, kiss kiss avatar mei nai dekha hai usko. Buss woh apni linei karta rehta hai."

Archana known for her iconic laughter on the show, lauded both the stars and added, "You can't say that these guys have reached a level and then they now resting on their laurels. Not at all mei Krushna hu yaar. I have been ruling the stage for so many years. I can do this character no. Every day is a new challenge, a fresh challenge they want to overcome to their best."

She ended by saying, "Sometimes lagta hai na ki yeh badi effortlessly kar lete hai. You have no idea about the hardwork they put in behind the scenes. The fact that it looks effortless on stage, it means utna hi efforts enhone peeche dala hai.

