The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Karan Johar’s WhatsApp group to Alia Bhatt’s reaction on seeing Ranbir Kapoor’s ex; WATCH

The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 will hit the screens this weekend and the anticipation among the viewers are high. To fuel the buzz, makers have just dropped the first episode’s promo to treat viewers with what they can expect. The guests for the first episode will be Vedang Raina, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and Jigra’s director Vasan Bala.

The promo starts with Rajiv Thakur driving Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar to the stage. Kapil Sharma asks the director-producer if he sees Alia Bhatt as his daughter, friend, or aunt. The actress laughs upon hearing that Karan can consider her his aunt. Johar gives a sweet reply, “Yehi meri pehli beti hain. (She is my first daughter)”

Watch the promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 here:

Next, Karan Johar says, "Bohot logon ka rishta mein agey badhaya hu, par mein khud single hu. (I have helped many people in their relationships, yet I am single.)" Kapil Sharma gives a witty reply as he says, "Halwai khud apne meethai nahi khata hain na. (The confectioner doesn't eat his own sweets.)"

Vedang Raina and Alia Bhatt also play dumb charades. The promo also shows Kiku Sharda, dressed as Gangubai makes the actress say her famous dialogue, 'Mere boyfriend se gulu-gulu karegi toh dhop deingi na usko' from Gully Boy. She also dances with Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek.

The Jigra actress also shared that Karan Johar has a sixth sense and recalled when she became friends with Ranbir Kapoor, he knew they would take their relationship to the next level.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “When Karan Johar, Vasan Bala, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina spill the Bollywood tea, Funnyvaar ka fun padega sab pe bhaari. Watch the first episode of #TheGreatIndianKapilShow Season 2, this Funnyvaar, 8 pm, only on Netflix.”

For the unversed, The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 will have all the original cast from the first season – Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. It will stream on Netflix every Saturday at 8 PM.

