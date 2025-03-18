Celebrity MasterChef PROMO: Nikki Tamboli recalls late brother's favorite dish, gets emotional after father says THIS

Celebrity MasterChef, the cooking reality show, has been slowly edging towards its finale. After several special guest appearances, the contestants were recently joined by their family members. In the upcoming episode of the show, the family members help the contestants cook the dishes. While talking to the judges, Nikki Tamboli gets emotional as she cooks her brother's favorite dish with her father.

In the new promo of Celebrity MasterChef, Nikki Tamboli can be seen getting teary-eyed after her father praises her. When Farah Khan arrived at Nikki's counter and asked about the dish she was cooking, the latter disclosed, "We are making deconstructed Vada pav. Ranveer Brar asked the reason for cooking Vada pav, and the actress revealed that it was her brother's favorite dish.

Nikki further shared that her brother was very scholar and that her father invested all his money in her brother's education. She mentioned that her brother knew that she didn't have money and she used to not get pocket money. Nikki added, "My brother started that even if I have money, I will eat only Vada pav."

She revealed that her brother ate Vada Pav so that she could eat it as she had no money. Nikki then mentioned that Vada Pav became her favorite.

Watch Celebrity MasterChef promo here-

Advertisement

Farah Khan then asked Nikki's father whether he was proud of her. To which Nikki's father replied, "She is the family's pillar," leaving the actress emotional.

Later, the contestants were seen working on their dishes. Farah asked Gaurav Khanna and his sister whether they had played Holi together. Gaurav revealed that he likes playing Holi and even his wife enjoys playing Holi.

Rajiv Adatia blows the whistle, leaving Archana Gautam disappointed. Towards the end of the promo, the contestants get worried as one of them is going to get evicted in tonight's episode.

The caption of this promo read, "Elimination ki ghadi aa chuki hai... woh bhi ghar walo ke samne! Kaun hoga next? Kaun lega vidai?"

Judged by Farah Khan, Ranveer Brar, and Vikas Khanna, Celebrity MasterChef premiered on January 27.