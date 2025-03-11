Celebrity MasterChef POLL RESULT: Viewers think this contestant will win Farah Khan-judged show; it's not Tejasswi Prakash

Celebrity MasterChef premiered on January 27, 2025, and the show has kept the viewers hooked. The celebrity contestants trade their glam persona for apron to show off their culinary skills. There are many reports online that the show judged and hosted by Farah Khan will soon have the Grand Finale. Ahead of this, we conducted a poll to ask our viewers to vote for the contestant they think might win.

Surprisingly, Usha Nadkarni, Rajiv Adatia, and Archana Gautam got no votes. Social media influencer Faisal Shaikh got 6.25% votes. It's a tie between Shaikh and Nikki Tamboli as the actress also got 6.25% votes. Naagin fame Tejasswi Prakash got 18.75% votes and the one who is leading is Gaurav Khanna. The Anupamaa actor got 68.75% votes.

Check out our poll results below:

For the unversed, the current celebrity contestants battling for the title are Tejasswi Prakash, Rajiv Adatia, Usha Nadkarni, Faisal Shaikh, Nikki Tamboli, and Archana Gautam. YouTuber Kabita Singh got eliminated in week 6, i.e, the previous week.

Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar, who is currently a part of the show, will soon take her exit because of her shoulder injury. According to reports, she will leave after the Holi episode. On the other hand, over the last few weeks, wildcard entrant Ayesha Jhulka and contestants Abhijeet Sawant and Chandan Prabhakar were eliminated from the show.

Airing Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony TV, the show, judged by Vikas Khanna, Farah Khan, and Ranveer Brar, premiered on January 27, 2025. Besides the celebrity chefs giving their best in each challenge and cooking dishes with perfection, there are also heated moments of clash among them. Team challenges, in particular, show the rivalry of the contestants on the show.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the show!