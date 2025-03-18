Celebrity MasterChef Promo: Tejasswi Prakash recalls her mom mortgaging bangles, ‘Main boli thi mujhe…’

Celebrity MasterChef recently welcomed the family members of its celebrity contestants for a special Holi episode. The heartfelt reunion saw family members opening up about their loved ones, sharing touching and candid details of their lives.

Tejasswi Prakash was overjoyed to see her mother enter the set. The actress recalled the immense sacrifices her mother made throughout her childhood. She shared with the judges, “My father worked in Saudi Arabia, so she raised us all alone. It’s really difficult to bring up two kids, especially when one of them is a girl.”

Watch the Celebrity MasterChef promo below:

Tejasswi also revealed the hardships her mother endured to support their family. “Jab humare time achhe nahi chal rahe the, door to door jaake ye policy sell karti thi (When we were going through a difficult time, she would go door to door selling insurance policies),” she said. Her mother expressed how proud she was of her daughter, acknowledging that Tejasswi had always been her biggest support.

The Naagin actress recalled a particularly emotional moment when her mother mortgaged her bangles to fulfill her wish for a car. “I told her I wanted a car, and she mortgaged the only two bangles she had to buy me a second-hand car. When I got home, I noticed her empty wrists and asked, ‘Where are your bangles?’ That’s when I realized what she had done. I immediately said, ‘We are getting them back right now.’ That car has seen everything.”

She also shared a memory from her first work, revealing that she once participated in a fashion show in Mumbai, where she earned Rs 5,000 for two days of work. She gave the entire amount to her mother.

Judges Farah Khan and Ranveer Brar then asked Tejasswi’s mother how she felt seeing her daughter on the show. With confidence, she replied, “I already see her as the winner.”