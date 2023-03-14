Kundali Bhagya Promo: Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyed and Baseer Ali join, 4 things to expect after 20-year-leap

Ekta Kapoor's popular show Kundali Bhagya has been ruling the hearts of a massive number of viewers since 2017 and has left no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked to its engaging plot. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar were cast to essay the lead roles and their fresh pair and chemistry were loved by the audience. Shraddha essayed the role of Preeta, whereas Dheeraj played Karan Luthra. Over the years, Kundali Bhagya witnessed several twists and turns which kept the audiences intrigued. After being associated with Kundali Bhagya for almost 5 years, Dheeraj Dhoopar later took a midway exit from the show to explore other opportunities.

Soon Shakti Arora stepped in to essay the role of Karan Luthra, and even his on-screen pairing with Shraddha aka Preeta was appreciated by the viewers. Speaking about the plot, Kundali Bhagya witnessed several leaps, and now again, the show is all set to take a 20-year generation leap. The makers have now roped in new actors such as Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyed, and Baseer Ali, who will be seen playing the lead role after the 20-year leap. The makers of Kundali Bhaygya have shared a glimpse of the upcoming twist in the show post the 20-year leap.

Balaji Telefilms shared a new promo of Kundali Bhagya on its official Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the upcoming episode. The caption of this promo read, "Kundali Bhagya ki Nayi Shuruwaat !!! Dekhiye #kundalibhagya har Monday to Sunday raat 9:30 baje @zeetv par."

4 things to expect after the 20-year-leap in Kundali Bhagya:

A doting son Rajveer Luthra:

Paras Kalnawat steps in as Rajveer Luthra and will be seen playing the role of a doting son to his mother, Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Paras will be seen as an obedient son who will be on his toes to do anything for his mother Preeta. He will be seen as a kind and generous person who is willing to help everyone around him. The audience will witness a lot of challenges in Rajveer and Preeta's life and it will be quite interesting to see how they will survive them.

Rich, spoiled and fearless Shaurya Luthra:

Baseer Ali will be seen playing the role of Shaurya Luthra, who will be seen as a rich spoiled person who is also careless. He likes challenges and wants to win in everything. The audience can probably expect a lot of drama created by Shaurya in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Generous, opinionated and kind girl Palki:

Sana Sayyad will be seen playing the role of Palki, who seems to be a doctor and is a generous girl who likes helping everyone around her and wants everyone to be happy. However, Palkhi is also an opinionated girl who cannot tolerate anything wrong around her and chooses to raise her voice against the wrongdoings.

Love triangle:

The promo majorly hints at the love triangle between Rajveer, Shaurya, and Palki, which is likely to serve more drama to the audience in the upcoming episode. From the promo, it seems like Palki and Rajveer will fall in love with each other, but Shaurya will fall for Palki and will do everything to win her heart. It will be intriguing to see the upcoming twist in the show.

Watch the promo here-

Update on Kundali Bhagya:

After a 20-year leap, Shakti Arora will no longer be seen in Kundali Bhagya because he does not want to play father to grown-up children. Sanjay Gangani will also not be a part of Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha Arya, who essays the role of Preeta, will continue to be a part of the show.

About Kundali Bhagya:

Speaking about Kundali Bhagya, the show is a spinoff of the popular show Kumkum Bhagya, which featured Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in lead roles. The show is directed by Sameer Kulkarni, Abhishek Kumar, R. Paul, and Aman Varpe.

Post-20-year-leap episodes of Kundali Bhagya will start airing on March 16. Kundali Bhagya premiered on 12 July 2017 and airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Zee TV.

