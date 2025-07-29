Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Smriti Irani-Amar Upadhyay's show to end within 1 year?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new season is just a few hours away from its premiere, and the excitement is at its peak. The original season has left an irreplaceable mark on the hearts of the audience as it was on air for more than 8 years. The audience was hooked to Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay led show for all these years and enjoyed each episode. As the new season is about to release, there's a new update about the second edition.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to end within 1 year?

In conversation with Screen, Amar Upadhyay, who is set to reprise his role of Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new season, spoke about collaborating with Smriti Irani again after almost 25 years. He even shared what the new fans can expect from the upcoming season of the show. Along with this, the actor also gave a major update about the show's duration. Amar disclosed that, unlike the previous season, the new edition will be a finite series.

Amar Upadhyay shared, "While the buzz is strong so far, it looks like a finite series. As far as I know, maybe the show will run for a maximun of 10 months or a year."

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor also shared what the audience can expect from the new season and mentioned how they have changed according to time. Amar revealed that there are new actors and the house is different, but the essence remains the same.

He added, "The family values are intact. Smriti is just as she was with the kids, and Mihir is unchanged too." In the first season, Mihir had returned to India after completing his MBA to join his father's business. In the new season, Mihit will be shown as a big businessman. However, Amar mentioned that his bond with Tulsi remains the same.

Along with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi also stars Shakti Anand, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, and Ketki Dave in pivotal roles. The show will premiere tonight at 10:30 PM on Star Plus.

