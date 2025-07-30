Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi New Season First Episode REVIEW: Smriti Irani-Amar Upadhyay's show balances old charm with fresh drama

Name: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Cast: Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Shakti Anand, Ritu Chaudhary, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Ketki Dave, Rohit Suchanti

Rating: 3/5

Plot:

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new season has finally premiered! After much anticipation, the new season featuring the original cast has gone live. The show brings back beloved characters, including Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani. Tulsi and Mihir, the iconic couple of Television, are back after 25 years, and their chemistry and charm remain as captivating as ever.

Alongside them, other familiar faces have returned: Shakti Anand as Hemant, Ritu Choudhary as Shobha, Hiten Tejwani as Karan, and Gauri Pradhan as Nandini. These actors are back to add magic to the new season. They are joined by new cast members Rohit Suchanti as Angad, Shagun Sharma as Pari, and Aman Gandhi as Hrithik, who are Mihir and Smriti's children. These new characters are not just additions; they promise to bring much more to the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's storyline.

The new season successfully maintains the original characters' traits while simultaneously focusing on the next generation. It offers a perfect blend of classic family drama with a modern storytelling approach.

What Works for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi?

The opening scene of the first episode is sure to evoke nostalgia, as Tulsi gives a tour of Shanti Niketan while introducing her family just like she did in the first season. This moment stirs a lot of emotions. Tulsi deeply misses the core members of her family, Baa and Maa, but has stepped into their roles for her family.

In the first episode, the Virani family prepares to celebrate Smriti and Mihir's 28th anniversary. The grand Shanti Niketan house is beautifully adorned with modern aesthetics. While all the actors shine in their performances, it is Smriti and Amar who stand out.

Reprising their roles as Tulsi and Mihir, the two showcase classic romance and mutual understanding. While Smriti and Mihir's children exhibit unity, there are secrets about their lives that remain to be revealed in upcoming episodes. Meanwhile, Gayatri's animosity towards Tulsi and Mihir adds a perfect dose of drama which can evidently turn into conflict. She attempts to provoke Hemant against them, assuring him that Tulsi's children will ultimately ruin her life.

On the other hand, Tulsi is proud of her children and the values she has instilled in them.

What doesn't work for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi?

While Tulsi has made a smooth transition from 'bahu' to 'saas,' her character has some inconsistencies. For instance, Mihir is happy as he remained fit for 25 years, whereas Tulsi seems self-conscious about her weight.

Another instance, when Mihir gifts Tulsi a car for their anniversary, she hesitates to accept it, suggesting the money could have been used for their children or investments. Although her motherly instincts are evident in other situations, this refusal indicates that Tulsi is still reluctant to accept amenities for herself, despite her children leading luxurious lives.

Also, when her daughter encourages her to learn driving, Mihir unintentionally insults Tulsi by implying that her focus is only on household chores.

As the initial episode highlights these drawbacks, the makers can change Tulsi's narrative, showcasing her as a strong, independent woman who pursues personal growth alongside her family responsibilities.

Final Verdict

If you are a fan of nostalgia, classic romance, and engaging drama, then the new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is the perfect treat for you. While it may not meet all of your expectations, it promises to fill many gaps left by the first season. Tune in to Star Plus at 10:30 PM every day to watch the new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi!

