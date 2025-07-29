Pati Patni Aur Panga: Here's what to expect from Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui-hosted shows' premiere episode

Pati Patni Aur Panga, a star-studded reality show featuring couples, is set to grace our screens soon. Since the show's announcement, fans have been eagerly awaiting the chance to see their favorite celebrities. In anticipation of the premiere, the makers have released several promos, giving us a glimpse into the first episodes of the show. From interesting revelations to emotional confessions, here's what you can see in the premiere episodes.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's love story

Colors TV uploaded several promos from the upcoming episodes of Pati Patni Aur Panga on their official social media page. In one of the viral promos, it can be seen that Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla discuss their first proposal. It was the actress who took the first step and confessed her feelings for Abhinav on New Year's Day. She had told him, "I want to grow old with you."

Abhinav Shukla had just replied "Thank you" to Rubina back then. In the viral clip from Pati Patni Aur Panga's premiere episode, Rubina revealed, "For months, I kept wondering if that was a no or a maybe. And then one fine day, out of nowhere, after almost 9 months, he says, ‘Me too.’ That was his answer to my proposal, nine months later."

Apart from this revelation, fans can also expect more secrets to be exposed by them on this show.

Sudesh Lehri's emotional confession

Apart from this, there's another video from the upcoming episode that has gone super viral, and it's Sudesh Lehri's emotional confession, which he instantly turns into a hilarious proposal. He remembered the hardships, stating that he had seen days when they had struggled for a proper meal every day.

Sudesh shared with Sonali Bendre, "Kabhi kabhi paani mai namak daal daal ke humne khana khaya hai. Lekin abhi bohot paisa hai mere pass toh ek baar abhi shaadi thodi si ho jaaye aap se (At times we mixed salt in water and we used to have that. But now I have enough money so now can I get married to you)."

This leaves all in splits. Pati Patni Aur Panga will premiere on August 2, Saturday, at 9:30 PM on Colors TV.

