Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Twitter Review: 9 tweets that prove Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay’s show has stood the test of time

The first episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2 aired on July 29, and it has hit a major nostalgia for all the fans. The internet cannot stop gushing about the show that has brought back so many memories for everyone. Be it Smriti Irani’s charm or Amar Upadhyay’s good looks, everything still looks the same and social media is flooding with reviews about the first episode. Keep scrolling to read what fans have to say about it.

Fan reaction to the first episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Taking to their X handle, one of the fan wrote, “Here the Iconic intro of ITV Nostalgia !!! Tulsi still has the same charm and grace yaar Her opening the door and introducing family.” Another fan wrote, "ek janam se kya hoga? saat janam ki baat hui thi na? of course baku? ekdum baku. my roman empire.”

These tweets were followed by others like, “Who would've thought? After 25 YEARS, we're watching Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi all over again! Some things don’t age… they become LEGENDS,” “Watching first episode of kyuki2 with mom Really feel Nostalgic after watching first episode & Karan n Nandini. Fav part was always intro song,” “Mind-blowing restart.. ITV now teach from kyuki team.. No more over acting.., Everything is simple and sweet.. Bachpan ki momery yaad aa gai.. OG tulsi and Mihir.. same as before 25 years..”

Is Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 a finite series?

In conversation with Screen, Amar Upadhyay, who has reprised his role of Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new season, spoke about collaborating with Smriti Irani again after almost 25 years. He even shared what the new fans can expect from the upcoming season of the show. Along with this, the actor also gave a major update about the show's duration. Amar disclosed that, unlike the previous season, the new edition will be a finite series.

He shared, "While the buzz is strong so far, it looks like a finite series. As far as I know, maybe the show will run for a maximum of 10 months or a year."

