Kundali Bhagya's Manit Joura marries GF Andria; Did you know they shared a teacher-student relationship?

Manit Joura is one of the most popular actors in the Indian television industry. The talented actor started his acting career playing the role of Vicky in the popular drama Karol Bagh. After a series of small roles, he finally bagged one of the biggest roles as Rishabh Luhra in the romantic drama Kundali Bhagya opposite Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar. The handsome hunk received positive acclaim for his dashing looks and fine acting skills. The audience even praised his subtle chemistry with co-star Shraddha Arya who played Preeta on the show who in turn went to express how Rishabh is the ideal man for any girl and he deserves to be with Preeta more than Karan.

While Kundali Bhagya’s fame actor's faring well professionally, he happened to take a plunge into marital bliss on the personal front by marrying his long-time Greek partner Andria Panagiotopoulou. Andria is a dance teacher by profession. The duo tied the knot on July 9 in a private ceremony. The actor took out time to give out details on this union and he has now opened up on his marriage. Here's all that you should know.

Manit Joura on his wedding and being a husband

On 9 July actor Manit Joura tied the knot with his girlfriend Andria Panagiotopoulou in a private ceremony in Udaipur. The actor recently opened up on his marriage and how they had to rush things owing to his father’s ill health. He inscribed his and wife’s name on his family’s 108-year-old sword following traditions. The couple will also have a Greek wedding in the month of November or December this year. In a recent interview with Times of India, the 37-year-old actor revealed,” I was alone managing everything including my father’s health we had to take a quick call on the wedding, everyone told me this is the right time.”

On being asked about his private wedding, the Naagin 6 actor revealed,” I had politely requested everyone not to leak the wedding pics as it was also about my wife’s privacy as she gets uncomfortable which is the reason she isn't on social media, it was raining on the wedding day but thankfully the venue didn't suffer any downpour, It was a simple affair with floral decor both of us got emotional at the wedding, she was looking really beautiful, it was like heaven and we also danced on Bollywood songs.”. On their love story, Manit revealed,” We were a student and teacher and later became friends. She knew me and there was mutual respect. We had initial apprehensions about this relationship due to different cultures but she told me that she would rather live 4 months with me than live without me and that line moved me, I proposed to her at the Mumbai airport as that is the gates to our union.”

On being asked about being a husband, the handsome hunk said, “The feeling is amazing, aisa laga pehle kyun nahi kar liya shaadi, now I am more responsible knowing someone is waiting at home, I want to make her feel special. She hasn't shifted her base here completely and things might be difficult for her as she is hailing from a different culture but slowly she will learn everything and adapt herself in the new environment.” Post-wedding, the adorable couple took a small trip to Goa and soon they will also have a Greek wedding owing to Andria’s heritage.

Take a look at his pictures from Udaipur

About Manit Joura

Manit Joura is known for his shows Karol Bagh and Kundali Bhagya. He also did a small role in the Bollywood film Band Baaja Baarat. He also featured in a cameo in the hit series Naagin 6.

