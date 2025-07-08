From Rs 1800 to Rs 14 lakh per episode, Smriti Irani's remuneration for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahi Thi reboot revealed

Smriti Irani is returning to the television screens, and fans can't keep calm. The OG bahu who ruled the hearts of the Indian audience for 8 years, Tulsi Virani, is back in the new version of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The makers of the show have already dropped the first promo, announcing the premiere date. Meanwhile, fans are also curious about Smriti Irani’s fees that she is getting for the new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Is Smriti Irani getting Rs 14 lakh per episode?

According to the media reports doing the rounds, Smriti Irani is being paid Rs 14 lakh for each episode of the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot. Interestingly, it is much higher than what she used to get back in 2000 for playing Tulsi Virani in the show.

In an interview with Curly Tales, she recalled receiving a fee of Rs 1,800 per episode. Smriti revealed, “As per the contract, I was getting paid around Rs 1200-1300 per day. At that time, I was doing a cleaner’s job at McDonald’s, where I was getting paid Rs 1800 a month. So, getting Rs 1200 a day was much better. I had no concrete job then."

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi premiere details

As per the announcement, it will premiere on July 29 at 10:30 PM on Star Plus. Similar to the shows that air on the channel, the drama show might also have a 7-day run.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi new season will feature Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay in lead roles. Backed by Ektaa R Kapoor, the show is said set to have a finite run of 150 episodes. However, no concrete details on the same have been confirmed yet.

Since it has been a long time since Smriti returned to TV, especially with her cult show, fans are really excited. It is definitely going to be a ride full of drama and nostalgia, not only for the fans but for the cast, as well.

