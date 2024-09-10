Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Vikas Sethi's wife shares old video of him singing a Shah Rukh Khan song; Watch

Vikas Sethi, best known for his role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, passed away on September 8. The actor was only 48. His wife, Jhanvi Sethi, who is battling this tough time, mustered the courage to share an old video of the actor, who is crooning a famous song from Shah Rukh Khan's film.

Vikas Sethi's wife, Jhanvi, remembered her husband by sharing an old video of the late actor. He was seen singing Layi Vi Na Gayi, which is a sad love song from Shah Rukh Khan-Rani Mukerji's Chalte Chalte. The Kahiin To Hoga was seen wearing a white shirt and holding a golden karaoke microphone, coupled with white specks. He sang the song, which was originally composed by Sukhwinder Singh.

In the movie Chalte Chalte the song Layi Vi Na Gayi comes at a time when Raj and Priya aka SRK and Rani's life is filled with turmoil and separation arises. The film was a testimony to the fact that true love does exist. Jhanvi's caption for her late husband also read, "MY HERO..THANK YOU FR EVERY MOMENT.. @vikass.sethi", coupled with too heart emojis.

Talking about Vikas, he has left behind his wife Jhanvi, and twin boys who were born in 2021. Jhanvi, earlier during an interview with PTI recalled his last moments. She revealed that they were in Nashik when he experienced diarrhea and also vomited. He did not want to go to the hospital, so the doctor was called home.

She further continued, "When I went to wake him up at around 6 am (on Sunday), he was no more. The doctor there told us he passed away last night in his sleep due to a cardiac arrest.” His body was then taken to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem.

Vikas is best remembered for his role in Kahiin To Hoga, where he essayed Swayam Shergill. The actor was also known for his role as Prem Basu in Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

A report by News 18 claims that Vikas was earlier married to Amita who was a cabin crew. They separated quietly and it was in 2017 when he met Jhanvi via their mutual friends.

