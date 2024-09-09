Here's how the late Vikas Sethi was offered Robbie’s role in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham?

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death.

Vikas Sethi's sudden demise news has left everyone in the industry in deep shock! The 48-year-old actor passed away suddenly while sleeping reportedly due to cardiac arrest. While the actor was a part of several hit shows, fans remember his portrayal of Robbie in Karan Johar's film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. However, many will not know, but the role of Robbie was first offered to Bollywood actor John Abraham!

Yes, Robbie's character in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was first offered to John Abraham. In the movie, Robbie was Kareena Kapoor's character, Pooja's boyfriend. John, who had appeared on Karan Johar's show Koffee with Karan Season 1 with Vivek Oberoi, revealed that the filmmaker offered him this role in K3G.

John Abraham shared how Karan sincerely tried convincing him to take the role in his film. Karan, who was embarrassed to recall this incident, mentioned how Robbie's character had just one scene and one dialogue in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. John recalled refusing the character and said, "I was like, ‘Karan, don’t mind, I really don’t want to do it.”

It was then that Vikas Sethi was offered the role of Robbie. Speaking about the same, the later actor had once shared his experience of working with the entire cast - Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and others of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He even mentioned that he has the best memories from the sets of the show.

For the unversed, Vikas shook his leg on the hit song You are my Soniya, along with Kareena and Hrithik Roshan. Talking about this, Vikas shared how Kareena and Hrithik were nice to him.

Vikas had even praised Kareena Kapoor and had said, "Even though I was new, she made me feel at home and comfortable. I still remember my first shot at Filmmalaya Studio. They all clapped and applauded after I gave my first shot."

Vikas had tagged his stint in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as a 'special experience' and had mentioned that it would always be close to his heart.

Speaking about Vikas Sethi's sudden demise, it was September 8 when the news of the actor's death was disclosed. Vikas left behind his wife, Jhanvi Sethi, and twin sons, who were born in 2021.

