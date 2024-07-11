Throwback Thursday: When Shilpa Shinde came out in support of Nia Sharma and slammed Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judges

Shilpa Shinde is famous for expressing her candid thoughts openly. Whether it's about TV channels, producers, or fellow celebrities, Shinde fearlessly voices her opinions without any hesitation. While Shilpa participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, she shared her pointed remarks on the judges of the show and extended support to co-contestant Nia Sharma.

Shilpa Shinde's views on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's judges, supporting Nia Sharma

During Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Shilpa Shinde was evicted within the first few weeks, however, she was an avid watcher of the show. As the competition intensified, celebrity contestant Nia Sharma gave her all in one of her acts.

While her performance was loved by the co-contestants, judges weren't quite impressed with the same. Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi expressed that they didn't like the performance much and this made Shinde uneasy. She shared her thoughts on the judgment and slammed the judges of the show.

Take a look at Shilpa Shinde sharing her thoughts on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 here:

Supporting Nia Sharma after she received a mediocre score for her performance, Shilpa Shinde expressed her thoughts and asked Karan Johar if he was going to sign Nia in the upcoming Dharma film or give her any Oscar or National awards based on the performance. She emphasized on the hard work the contestants do to put together a three-minute act.

Shilpa Shinde's message to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judges

Shilpa Shinde shared her opinions on Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and Madhuri Dixit as judges of the show. She stated that Karan doesn't know how to dance and he should comment on what he knows. She added that Dixit can comment but she can be a bit sensitive as she bashed Nora for not knowing Hindi as she was a judge of a Hindi language show.

