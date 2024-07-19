Laughter Chefs PROMO: Krushna Abhishek pulls Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Shilpa Shinde's leg; 'Bhabiji yeh aap galat pakde hain'

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment has kept viewers glued to their TV screens. The show is receiving a lot of love from audiences, securing 1.9 points on the TRP chart. In the upcoming episode, the show will feature Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants, who will try to take over the kitchen duties. Known for his funny statements, Krushna Abhishek will be seen pulling Shilpa Shinde's leg.

Krushna Abhishek reinvents Shilpa Shinde's iconic dialogue from an old show on Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Shilpa Shinde got immense fame with her stint in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai wherein she had a patent dialogue 'Sahi Pakde Hai'. On Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment as Shinde tried to make imartis, Krushna Abhishek reinvented her dialogue and said 'Bhabiji yeh aap galat pakde hain'. This left everyone in splits. Even Shilpa laughed at the joke while everyone enjoyed the light moments.

Take a look at the Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment promo here:

More about Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is a one-of-a-kind cooking-based television show wherein popular jodis from the TV world are participating. The show has contestants duos like Aly Goni- Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani- Karan Kundrra, Vicky Jain- Ankita Lokhande, Jannat Zubair- Reem Shaikh, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri and Krushna Abhishek- Kashmeera Shah.

As the show gained immense popularity, the makers gave it an extension.

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was shot in Romania and seems like the celebrity contestants along with the host of the show Rohit Shetty had a great time on the sets. The show is slated to go on air on July 28, 2024.

The show will have contestants like Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shilpa Shinde, and Karanveer Mehra among others.

