Laughter Chefs: Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni and Arjun Bijlani share PICS revealing divine experience with Aniruddhacharya

Laughter Chefs is one of the most loved shows, where celebrities are seen cooking in pairs. Internet's famous spiritual guru, Aniruddhacharya, visited the sets of the show, and Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, and Arjun Bijlani made the most out of it. They shared pictures with Guru Ji and spoke at length of the surreal experience they encountered.

Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani post pictures with Aniruddhacharya revealing what they learned:

Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram handle to post a snap with Aniruddhacharya that shelled out positive vibes. The actor, in his caption, spoke about having a very positive experience and talked about how in just a couple of hours, he, along with others, was given so many precious seekh: learning from our Granths, epics, and culture in such simple stories but such deep realization and eye-opening learning.

Take a look at Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, and Arjun Bijlani's pictures with Aniruddhacharya:

Tejasswi Prakash's boyfriend, who wore a blue kurta, also thanked the spiritual master and revealed how History has everything engraved.

Meanwhile, Aly Goni revealed in his caption, "Guys Aaj se biscoot bandh Anirudh ji is so cool (No biscuit from today, guys.)." He also revealed about the super fun episode that would be airing soon.

Arjun Bijalni felt the vibe:

Arjun Bijlani, in his caption, mentioned about his meeting with Aniruddhacharya. The actor wrote, "An enriching experience meeting Acharya Anirudh ji on set. Grateful for the positive vibes and valuable lessons learnt. A pleasure to have crossed paths with you."

To talk about the cooking reality show Bharti Singh is hosting it. Stars are seen giving their best to impress the judge chef, Harpal Singh. Apart from Arjun, Karan, and Aly, there have been Nia Sharma, Reem Sameer Shaikh, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, and Jannat Zubair to name a few in the cooking reality show. Earlier, veteran actor Dharmendra graced the show, and now Aniruddhacharya will be seen giving his blessings to the contestants.

More about Laughter Chefs:

It was on June 1, 2024, when Laughter Chefs premiered. The new time of the show is 10 pm every Thursday and Friday. Social media star and friend of most Bollywood stars, Orry, has also come on the show as one of the special guests.