Laughter Chefs Promo: Ankita Lokhande gets hurt as Bharti Singh does lathi charge on set; Dharmendra REACTS

Laughter Chefs is one of the most-watched reality shows on Indian Television screens and is known to be a great source of entertainment. In the forthcoming episodes of the show, audiences will be thrilled as Bollywood legendary star Mr Dharmendra will be seen as a special guest on Laughter Chefs. However, in his presence, chaos will occur amongst the contestants.

Ankita Lokhande gets hurt as Bharti Singh does lathi charge:

In a new promo of Laughter Chefs shared by Colors TV on their Instagram handle, it is seen that Bharti Singh loses her calm and starts attacking everyone with a lathi (a heavy stick or pole). It is seen that she hits Rahul Vaidya and Krushna Abhishek and shouts, lathi charge. During this, Ankita Lokhande gets hurt as the stick hits her face.

As Bharti tries to hit Krushna Abhishek, Mr Deol, who is seen seated on the guest chair tries to save Krushna. Dharmendra then said, "Khaana mere liye ban rha hai ya mere gaay, bhaiso ke liye ban rha hai. (Is the food getting cooked for me or for the cows and buffaloes?)." The caption of this promo was, "Laughter Chefs ke set par huyi laathi charge."

Watch Laughter Chefs promo here-

What is new about Laughter Chefs?

Advertisement

Laughter Chefs, which leaves the audiences in splits every weekend, has a new time slot. The popular reality show featuring numerous celebrities will now air on every Thursday and Friday at 10 PM on Colors TV from August 1, 2024. Earlier, Laughter Chefs used to air at 9:30 PM on every Saturday and Sunday.

Everything you need to know about Laughter Chefs:

So far, several guests have appeared on Laughter Chefs to join the celebrity contestants in the cooking competition. Social media personalities like Orry, Dhinchak Pooja and a few others have appeared on the show. Along with them, a few Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants like Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff, Karanveer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, and Shalin Bhanot were also seen as guests on Laughter Chefs.

Premiered on June 1, Laughter Chefs features Bharti Singh as the host and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi as the judge. The celebrity participants on the show include Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Rahul Vaidya, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bharti Singh's son Gola's Diet Decoded: Vegetables, egg, dry fruits and more; here's what the 2-year-old eats in a day