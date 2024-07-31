Laughter Chefs: Krushna Abhishek shares special post for Stree 2 actor Shraddha Kapoor; says, 'Had a lovely time'

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment has been getting a lot of love from the viewers. The audience's love has made the show number one on the channel. In the upcoming episodes of the show, the makers have planned an exciting theme as Stree 2's Shraddha Kapoor will be seen gracing the show. Krushna Abhishek who has been one of the most spontaneously funny people on the sets took to social media to share his thoughts on working with Shraddha Kapoor.

As Shraddha Kapoor reached the sets of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment to promote her movie Stree 2, the makers of the show dedicated a section of the episode with a horror theme to go with the genre of Kapoor's movie. Shraddha seemed to have a great time on the sets of the show and Krushna Abhishek shared a special post for her on his Instagram.

Krushna Abhishek wrote, "#stree2 ke liye many many congratulations guys go n watch this film on 15 August it’s gonna be fantastic, had a lovely time with @shraddhakapoor on #laughterchefs yest epi is gonna air soon."

More about Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is a cooking-based fun show wherein six power duos from the television industry compete with each other to win the ultimate cooking battle. Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi is the judge on the show while Bharti Singh hosts the show.

The show includes celebrity contestants in duos like Aly Goni- Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani- Karan Kundrra, Jannat Zubair- Reem Shaikh, Nia Sharma- Sudesh Lehri, Vicky Jain- Ankita Lokhande and Krushna Abhishek- Kashmera Shah.

So far, many celebrities like Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants, Krystle Dsouza, Tejaaswi Prakash, Jasmine Bhasin, and Faisal Shaikh among others graced the show as special guests.

