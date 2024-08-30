Krushna Abhishek congratulates ‘bro’ Rajiv Thakur on IC814 Kandahar Hijack’s success: ‘Looking so different’

Anubhav Sinha’s IC814 Kandahar Hijack is being hailed as one of the best series ‘based on real-life stories’. The actors as well as the direction in the docu-drama are quite engaging. While the show is receiving applause from critics, many stars from showbiz have also expressed appreciation for the commendable Netflix series.

Krushna Abhishek, who is currently grabbing eyeballs for his comic liners on cooking-cum comedy show Laughter Chefs, recently heaped praises on his former colleague Rajiv Thakur’s part in IC814 Kandahar Hijack. He has played the role of a menacing, uncompromising hijacker in the show.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Krushna posted a fan-made compilation of Rajiv’s scenes from the series. The two have worked together on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

The comedian tagged the director Anubhav Sinha and Rajiv Thakur. He admired the latter’s new and unique look. Krushna penned, “ What a look (smiling eyes emoji). Congo my bro. Such freshness. Looking so different and good.”

Take a look at Krushna Abhishek’s Instagram story here:

IC814 Kandahar Hijack is majorly inspired from the 2000 book titled Flight Into Fear: The Captain's Story, written by Captain Devi Sharan and journalist Srinjoy Chowdhury. This six-episode show revolves around the 1999 hijacking incident that happened on an Indian Airlines flight from Kathmandu-Delhi flight. It honors the captain, his crew, and the passengers, who braved five masked militants for 8 long days.

The series, which has a solid star cast namely Vijay Verma, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Dia Mirza, Amrita Puri, Patralekhaa Paul, and Rajiv Thakur among others, is capturing hearts due its sharp and relevant storytelling.

Talking about Krushna Abhishek, the actor is intriguing one and all with his stint on Laughter Chefs. He is paired with his wife Kashmera Shah in the show, which perfectly infuses cooking with quirky humor. Besides Krushna and Kashmera, there are five more celebrity duos on the culinary programme.

Before this, Krushna was seen on The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh and Rajiv Thakur. The team is now gearing up for the second season of the show.

