Laughter Chefs PROMO: Krushna Abhishek makes Ankita Lokhande bring out her multilingual talent; Was he successful? Find out

Laughter Chefs is topping the ratings chart in the non-fiction category. The success of the show can be attributed to its unique format and stellar cast which includes celebrity participants alongside Bharti Singh as host and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi as mentor.

The comedy programme is full of extremely hilarious moments happening between the contestants. In a fresh promo, viewers can witness a fun banter between Ankita Lokhande and Krushna Abhishek as the latter makes the former say a line in different languages.

In the teaser uploaded on the official Instagram handle of ColorsTV, Krushna is seen urging Ankita to say her famous line on the show. She obliges and modulates her voice to do the same. She states, “Acha, toh mein chalti hun (Ok, so I will leave now).

Krushna then makes Ankita say the same phrase in Bhojpuri as well as Marathi. At the end, he pokes at her and quotes, “Jati kyun nahi? Kabse kahe ja rahi hai itni bhashaon mein (Why don't you go? You have been telling this for so long in different dialects).”

The caption of the promo reads, “Ankita ne Laughter Chefs ke manch pe apne multilingual talent se machaayi dhoom! (Ankita creates noise with her multilingual talent on the stage of Laughter Chefs!)”



Laughter Chefs, which merges cooking with quirky humor, has managed to grip the audiences and garner a lot of fame in a short period of time. Owing to its growing popularity, the comic caper was given an extension last month. It is now reported to go off air in September. However, spectators can rejoice as the show is speculated to return to screens with a second season after Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18.

The weekly offering stars Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, Sharma and Sudesh Lehri. Several Bollywood celebrities appear as guests on the show.

Packed with humorous punches and amusing one-liners, Laughter Chefs premiered on June 2. It airs every Thursday and Friday at 10 pm on Colors TV and can also be streamed on Jio Cinema.

