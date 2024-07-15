Laughter Chefs PROMO: Cooking to continue with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 TWIST; Orry spreads joy on sets

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment has kept the viewers glued to the TV screens. Along with cooking competitions and tips, the show has kept the viewers entertained with exciting themes every week. In the upcoming weekend, the episode will feature Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants gracing the show along with social media star Orry aka Orhan Awatramani.

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment to have a unique twist

As the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants grace the show, the makers planned to incorporate an interesting twist from the show in Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. In the forthcoming episode, whenever the celebrities goof up during cooking, they'll receive an electric shock! Yes, you read that right. Shilpa Shinde, Krishna Shroff, and Nia Sharma will be receiving shocks, making them scream at the top of their voices.

Take a look at the new promo of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment:

Orry adds his charm to Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment:

Orhan Awatramani aka The Liver, Orry will also be seen as a part of one of the episodes. As Orry enters the stage, Krushna Abhishek lifts him up and greets him with love. Orry helps Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri's team, however, his lack of knowledge in cooking lands him making errors, leaving everyone in splits.

About pevious episodes of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

The previous episode of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment had contestants locking horns in teams. Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah, Arjun Bijlani-Karan Kundrra, and Aly Goni-Rahul Vaidya won the challenge.

Another weekend episode saw special guests gracing the show to support their friends. Celebrities like Jasmin Bhasin, Tejasswi Prakash, Archana Gautam, Krystle Dsouza, and Faisal Shaikh added joy and spice to the episode.

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment started off as a finite show, but looking at the show's popularity, it received an extension of about 20 episodes. The show has been garnering decent TRPs for the channel and has been ranking in the Top 10 shows across TV channels for quite some time.

