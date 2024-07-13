Karan Kundrra's 6 life-changing quotes that will inspire you to lead a fulfilling life

Karan Kundrra, who is at the pinnacle of his career, never fails to inspire his massive fanbase with his thoughts and opinions. It has been more than 15 years since the actor has been a prominent part of the showbiz industry. From acting to anchoring to being a contestant on reality shows, Karan has explored various genres and only impressed fans with his on-screen presence.

However, it is not a cakewalk to hold a strong position in the showbiz industry considering its rapid evolution. But Karan Kundrra is still standing strong because of its talent and down-to-earth nature. As the showbiz industry tests patience and ethics at every stage, it is risky for everyone and anyone despite their stature.

However, there are only a few who maintain their demeanour and remain unaffected by success and downfall. Only those stars shine and continue to achieve success in the industry and Karan is definitely one of them! Let's look at times when the Bigg Boss 15 fame encouraged his fans with his inspiring quotes and messages.

Here are 6 life-changing quotes by Karan Kundrra:

"Life is either a daring adventure… or Nothing!"

"Passion.. Persistence.. Patience: Success there’s no shortcut!"

"A man’s worth is as much as his ambition..!"

"When you’re with the right person.. there are no challenges in love"

"How can you rise if you haven’t burned..!"

"Can’t reach where you want to if you let other’s expectations direct you..!"

Speaking about his dating life, Karan has been in a relationship with actress Tejasswi Prakash for a few years now.

More about Karan Kundrra's work life:

The multi-talented Karan Kundrra has donned several hats to impress the fans. Be it hosting, acting, mentoring, or choosing to be himself on a reality show, Karan excelled in all and amassed millions of fans.

Over the years, Karan has worked in numerous shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and more. He has been a part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss 15, Roadies, Gumraah, Temptation Island and many others.

Currently, Karan Kundrra is seen in Laughter Chefs where he is trying his hands on cooking along with other popular celeb contestants.

