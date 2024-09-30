Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment's Aly Goni, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair and others party together; share glimpses from fun night

Last week, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment came to an emotional end as the contestants cooked Khao Soy. The show was beloved by viewers because the contestants were their authentic selves, and it featured many lighthearted and enjoyable moments. As the show concluded, the celebrity contestants reunited for a fun night to bid farewell to Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment.

Reem Shaikh, Nia Sharma, and Ankita Lokhande, among others, took to social media and shared glimpses of a fun farewell party that the contestants enjoyed. In the pictures and videos, everyone looked super happy as they posed together for pictures and made many memories. A few videos of them dancing their hearts out have also been going viral on social media, and fans and well-wishers are elated to see their dream team together.

Take a look at the glimpses from the party here:

In the previous week, Bharti Singh announced the show's closure and added that initially, the show was supposed to be only 16 episodes long. However, the love from the audiences and the hard work of the makers enabled them to reach a 34-episode milestone.

Before they wrapped up the episode, a heartfelt video comprising beautiful moments throughout the show was played, which left many celebrities like Bharti, Jannat Zubair, Nia Sharma, and Aly Goni emotional. The show was loved immensely and became one of the most loved reality shows on television as per TRPs in a few weeks.

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment even surpassed the ratings of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 for a few weeks.

As Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 concluded, they paved the way for the biggest and most awaited reality show, Bigg Boss 18.

Interestingly, Nia Sharma of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment was announced as the first confirmed guest on Bigg Boss 18.

