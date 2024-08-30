Mahabharat fame Sourabh Raaj Jain hails Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2: ‘Agli baar…’

Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2 has taken the box office by storm. The film, which is led by a powerful cast including Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is receiving rave reviews from critics as well as cinema lovers. Recently, TV actor Sourabh Raaj Jain too heaped praise on the horror comedy.

Sourabh, who is popularly known for portraying the role of Lord Krishna in the mythological show Mahabharat, could not stop himself from showering admiration on the cast and crew of Stree 2.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant began by using the popular phrase from the movie. He then commended the film for its treatment, performances, and direction. The talented actor also urged everyone to watch Stree 2 in theaters if they haven’t got a chance till now.

In his appreciation message, Sourabh Raaj Jain penned, “ओ स्त्री अगली बार जल्दी आना (Hey lady, come soon next time). What a brilliantly made, full-on entertainment experience, wonderful performances by all. Superb writing and direction, Guys do see in theaters if you haven’t already.”

Take a look at Sourabh’s X status here:

Stree 2 is the sequel to 2018’s hit by the same name. It is currently earning huge numbers and smashing all records on the ticket windows. The movie, which is helmed by Amar Kaushik, has a compelling storyline that revolves around mysterious events happening in the town of Chanderi. When women are abducted by a terrifying headless entity, Vicky and his friends take up the lead to defeat the malevolent ghost. They encounter various horror yet funny situations while trying to save their place and people.

The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumaar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. The other movies that are part of Maddock Productions Supernatural Universe are Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya.

Talking about Sourabh Raaj Jain, the actor has been around in showbiz for a long time now. He tasted fame after essaying Lord Krishna in Mahabharat. The actor has been a part of several other shows, too, like Patiala Babes, Remix, Uttaran, Mahakali, Chandragupta Maurya, and more.

