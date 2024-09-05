Main Hi Jhuthi: Shivangi Joshi and Gurdas Maan starrer music video from Sound of Soil OUT; a celebration of Punjabi spirit

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most renowned actors in the television industry. Apart from her acting prowess, she has carved a special place for herself owing to her fashion choices. Recently, one of her music videos alongside Gurdas Maan was released.

Titled Main Hi Jhuthi, the soulful track is the first song from the singer's much-anticipated album Sound of Soil. Filled with a melodious tone and thought-provoking lyrics, the song features Shivangi as a Punjabi kudi.

Main Hi Jhuthi music video opens up with Gurdas Maan engaged in writing something. Meanwhile, he watches Shivangi crying after her partner (Gurjit Singh) fights with her. After he leaves, Gurdas comes to Shivangi and wipes her tears. He encourages her to smile, and soon the Punjabi beats kick in. The female dancers lift her mood, and Shivangi eventually starts grooving with them.

Later, Gurjit Singh realizes his mistake and recalls how Shivangi tried to prevent him from getting upset with her. He then apologizes for his behavior, and the song ends on a happy note. Main Hi Jhuthi offers a glimpse into the timeless beauty of Punjabi music, with Gurdas' voice being the icing on the cake. The song has the power to uplift those who get upset over small fights in a relationship.

Announcing the release of the track, the makers wrote, "Finally! Gurdas Maan’s iconic voice graces us again with his latest album, Sound of Soil. Start the journey with the first track, Main Hi Jhuthi, and experience the magic only a legend can create."

Penned and sung by Gurdas Maan, Main Hi Jhuthi is directed by Manjeet Maan. Jatinder Singh is credited with giving music to the lyrics, while Sai Productions has helmed the project. Well, this isn't the first time that Shivangi Joshi has appeared in a music video. Before this track, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame starred in Heer Ranjha, Boli Tujhse, Tu Mera Sanam, and many more.

