EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Do you know how Shivangi Joshi got her name? Exploring its 'connection' with Manisha Koirala

Shivangi Joshi has carved a niche for herself in the television industry, all because of her immense talent and dedication to her craft. In the third episode of Pinkvilla's Behind The Success segment, Shivangi sat down for a candid chat with us and opened up about her life and career and made surprising revelations. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame shared how her mother named her Shivangi. Interestingly, the backstory has a Heeramandi actress Manisha Koirala connection. Find out inside!

How did Shivangi Joshi get her name?

In the exclusive interaction with us, Shivangi Joshi said, "Meri mummy ne ek Manisha Koirala ki film dekhi thi and she was my mother's favorite. Aur uss film mein Manisha Koirala ka naam Shivangi tha. Toh jab meri mummy ne woh naam suna tha toh unko usi moment se pata tha ki meri beti hogi toh main uska naam Shivangi rakhungi."

"(My mother had seen a Manisha Koirala movie and she was my mother's favourite. And in that movie, Manisha Koirala's name was Shivangi. So when my mother heard that name, she knew from that moment that if she had a daughter, she would name her Shivangi)."

The Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka actor added, "Lekin humare mein naa bua naam rakhti hai. Toh meri bua ne mera naam Ishq rakha tha. Fir jab main first standard mein aayi toh dadi aur sab ne bola ki Ishq kaisa naam hai, bacchi badi hogi toh sab chiddhayenge. Toh fir meri mummy khush hogayi because unko humesha se Shivangi rakhna tha."

Advertisement

"(But our aunts used to give names. So, my aunt named me Ishq. When I came to the first standard, my grandmother and everyone said what kind of a name Ishq was and that everyone would tease me when I grew up. Then, my mother was happy because she always wanted to name me Shivangi)."

Watch the full interview here:

About Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi became a household name after she started playing Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Mohsin Khan. Their onscreen chemistry felt surreal to their fans, and even the duo's BTS videos were no less than a treat to their admirers.

Most recently, she was seen playing the female lead in Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka alongside Kushal Tandon. There were rumors of them to be dating and being in a relationship. Although neither of them addressed the speculations directly, both actors shared a few posts sidelining the gossip.

Advertisement

Furthermore, some of her other well-known shows are Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi and Begusarai.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi recalls her first paycheck moment and how it made her feel ‘rich’