EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shivangi Joshi recalls auditioning for Junior Shaktimaan; shares how she lost the role even after getting selected

Shivangi Joshi has earned a massive fan following after her impressive portrayals in television shows. While the actress might have commendably climbed the ladder of success, she did go through a lot of struggles initially.

In an exclusive show, Behind The Success with Pinkvilla, Shivangi Joshi opened up on how she became an actress when her initial plan was to take choreography as a full time profession. She also talked about giving a screen test for Junior Shaktimaan and missing out on the opportunity due to some confusion.

When questioned if someone ever tried to take advantage of her innocence since she belonged to a small town, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress poured her heart out and stated that she was once called for an audition to Mumbai and sent back without being told the results of it. However, she later learnt about landing that particular role.

Shivangi narrated, “I used to do Kathak and represent my state Uttarakhand. Once I performed at a show and the judges there liked me. They went to my mother and said, ‘Aapki bachchi bohot pyaari hai aur humara ek TV show aaraha hai (Your daughter is very pretty and we’re coming up with a TV show)’. Then called us for a screen test to Mumbai.

The 26-year old actress disclosed that she came to Mumbai to audition for a show called Anamika but was made to give a screen test for Junior Shaktimaan at Mukesh Khanna’s office. The casting team disconnected with her. They informed about her selection only after she had returned to her hometown.

Shivangi, who was last seen in Ektaa Kapoor’s Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka opposite rumored boyfriend Kushal Tandon, said that because of this incident, everybody at her school started assuming that she is going to be an actress. But when the show didn’t happen, they began teasing her. It was then she decided to give acting a try and prove herself.

The Begusarai actress disclosed that she never considered becoming an actor before this opportunity knocked on her door and that she always dreamt of opening her own dance academy after pursuing choreography.

