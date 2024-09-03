THROWBACK: When Shivangi Joshi auditioned for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and fans loved her innocence; WATCH

Shivangi Joshi is still remembered for her role as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her and Mohsin Khan’s pairing as Naira and Kartik earned immense love and admiration from fans. To treat her fans, we are looking back at the video when a young Shivangi Joshi auditioned for the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Shivangi Joshi’s audition clip is uploaded by a fan’s account on YouTube. Dressed in a simple yet charming blue sleeveless dress, with her long hair open, the young actress exuded innocence. The clip captures her raw talent and the unmistakable spark that would soon make her one of the most beloved faces on Indian television.

Watch the audition clip of Shivangi Joshi here:

At the time, Shivangi was relatively new to the industry, but her confidence and natural performance left a lasting impression on the makers of the show. The role of Naira Singhania Goenka, who would go on to become one of the most remembered characters in Indian television, was a turning point in her career.

Shivangi Joshi became a household name with the popular serial. Although she had starred in a few TV shows and serials before Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, this serial pushed her to the limelight. Her chemistry with Mohsin Khan was loved by fans. After 6 years, she had to step down as the show took a leap and the next generation characters were introduced.

Fans now look back at this audition with nostalgia. One user commented, “Its a very gud decision that Shivangi Joshi is cast in the role of naira... She is lovely.” Another wrote, “Fabulous Performance I am your biggest biggest fan.”

Besides being an established actress, Joshi also appeared int he stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Talking about her latest acting stint, she was last seen as Aradhana in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka alongside Kushal Tandon.

