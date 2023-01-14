MasterChef India 7 EXCLUSIVE: Urmila Jamnadas Asher gets evicted, says 'I would gladly return if given chance'

After the contestants perform the task, 6 contestants Urmila Jamnadas Asher, Shanta Sharma, Priyanka Biswas, Sachin Khatwani, Vineet Yadav, and Yashu Verma went straight to the elimination round. Today, MasterChef India season 7 first eviction took place and 78-year-old Urmila Jamnadas Asher got evicted . Urmila Jamnadas Asher or popularly known as Baa was one of the most celebrated contestants on the show. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Urmila Jamnadas Asher spoke about her experience on MasterChef India season 7 and revealed her future plans.

MasterChef India season 7 began on a great note on January 2 and has been receiving love from all over the country. It's been more than a week since the show started, and the audience has witnessed several exceptionally talented contestants. Amongst all, the top 16 contestants have received an apron of their name, and the long run to survive in the show has begun in full swing. The show keeps audiences on the edge of their seats as it introduces an interesting challenge for the contestants. In the last week, the viewers saw judges Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar assigning a ‘mystery box challenge’ to the top 16 contestants.

What do you plan to do with the experience and exposure that you have gained on the show? Any plans to open up your own restaurant?

I was able to learn so much from 'Masterchef India'; I picked up new cooking skills and even taught others the ones I already knew. I am familiar with traditional culinary methods and foods, but I learned on the show how to prepare modern dishes such as lasagna and bread of various types.

How have you benefited from the show? What are your learnings?

Participating in "Master Chef India" exposed me to a new environment, and it also gave me the chance to improve my culinary chops. Everyone in the competition has been extremely nice to me; whenever they notice me having trouble with a recipe, they all rush over to offer assistance, and if I don't know how to create a particular dish, they help me with that too. Chef Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Garima Arora, the judges, were constantly dropping by to offer advice and evaluate as I prepared each dish. They are incredibly humble and helpful people. Once, chef Garima showed me the proper method to prepare noodles in a certain style.

Who is your favourite judge among the three and why?

It's impossible for me to pick a favourite among the three judges; I admire and respect chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Garima Arora equally. They treated me with the utmost politeness and courtesy at all times throughout our interactions. They are quite humble people despite their widespread acclaim as chefs. I've been watching Chef Ranveer Brar's youtube cooking demonstrations for a while now.

Would you like to come back as a wild card entrant? And if given an opportunity what would you change about yourself this time around?

If given the chance to appear as a wild card on the show, I would gladly accept. If I were to return, I would like to demonstrate the diversity of foods I can prepare and even attempt to make dishes that the judges have desired. I would do my best to increase my knowledge in culinary and prove to the world that I can succeed even at my age.

Contestants of MasterChef India season 7:

Of 36 contestants, only the top 16 contestants received an apron of their name and became a part of MasterChef India season 7. Now, after Urmila Jamnadas Asher's eviction, the top 15 contestants of MasterChef India season 7 are Avinash Patnaik, Aruna Vijay, Priyanka Biswas, Santa Sharma, Nayanjyoti Saikia, Priya Vijan, Kamaldeep Kaur, Dyuti Banerjee, Vineet Yadav, Nazia Sultana, Gurkirat Singh Grover, Sachin Khatwani, Suvarna Bagul, Deepa Chauhan, and Yashu Verma.

About MasterChef India season 7:

MasterChef India season 7 has returned to the screens after a hiatus of two years. Contestants from all over India auditioned for the grand cooking show, and only a few were successful in being a part of it. Speaking about the judges, MasterChef India season 7 is judged by Michelin Chefs Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora, along with one of India’s most celebrated chefs, Ranveer Brar. It airs from Monday to Friday on Sony TV at 9 PM. MasterChef India season 7 can be watched at any time as fresh episodes also stream on Sony's digital platform Sony LIV at 9 PM.