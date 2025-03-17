India’s Got Latent Row: Samay Raina summoned again by Maharashtra Cyber Cell after he fails to appear for first
The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has issued a second summon to India's Got Latent's Samay Raina. Read more details below.
The controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina is still ongoing, as the legal proceedings have not yet been settled. Now, the latest update is that the Maharashtra Cyber Cell has issued a second summon to comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina, asking him to appear on March 19 to record his statement in connection with the India's Got Latent controversy.
ANI tweeted today (March 17) that Samay Raina was earlier called for questioning on March 17 but failed to appear. Raina was earlier occupied with the United States and Canada tour of his show. The Samay Raina Unfiltered show was also scheduled in some Indian cities but has been canceled.
Earlier, Raina requested to record his statement over video conference, citing his international tour, but the Cyber Cell rejected his request.
The controversy started after Ranveer Allahbadia's indecent comment on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent. Allahbadia asked a contestant: "Would you rather watch your parents... or join in once and stop it forever?" The Cyber Cell is investigating potential violations related to the show's content and online circulation. Multiple FIRs were filed in different cities against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, Jasprit Singh, and the show organizers.
Following the backlash, Samay Raina issued a statement on Instagram. He wrote, "Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly."
Allahbadia and Chanchlani moved to the Supreme Court. The apex court gave Allahbadia permission to continue broadcasting his podcast following certain guidelines.
