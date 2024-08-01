Meet actor who faced financial disaster, almost went bankrupt, hosted reality show to pay creditors, and now is the biggest star

Be it the film or television industry, the showbiz world isn't only a matter of glamor or limelight. Many celebrities face financial strain or get into a vicious cycle of loans that take them years to repay. Today, the actor whom we are talking about holds a legacy but was once in danger of losing his home and witnessed a huge financial crisis due to bankruptcy. He is none other than Amitabh Bachchan.

Yes, you read that right! It is true that Big B has never slowed down since his debut and still rules with his acting prowess. It goes without saying that the popularity and fan following he enjoys are the most impressive among his contemporary figures. However, when he landed in financial trouble, besides other ventures, Amitabh signed Kaun Banega Crorepati to pay his creditors.

Amitabh Bachchan was drowning in debt

In an interview with India Today, the Kalki 2898 AD star recalled his tough times when creditors would show up at his home to take back the money he owed. Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he paid off a debt of Rs 90 crore and did commercials in lieu for Doordarshan when they demanded interest.

The Sholay fame added, "I can never forget how creditors used to land at our door, be abusive, threatening and demanding, and worse still, when they came for ‘kudkee’ at Prateeksha, our residence." Further, the Kaun Banega Crorepati host referred to that phase as one of the darkest periods of his career.

Amitabh Bachchan started as a host to Kaun Banega Crorepati

The OG Don of Bollywood was on the brink of bankruptcy in 1999. To cope with the situation and bounce back, Big B hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati, making his debut on the small screens. It was the turning point of his life, and in no time, Amitabh became a household name. Fans believe that no one can replace him.

Well, before taking up KBC, debt-ridden Amitabh approached Yash Chopra, and the latter offered him a role in Mohabbatein. While the film was an attempt to bounce back from the financial crunch, it revived his career. Bachchan as Narayan Shankar, a strict disciplinarian, was highly praised.

