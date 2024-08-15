Mohit Malik wishes to experience THIS classic Shah Rukh Khan film in theaters again; Any Guesses?

Mohit Malik has never failed to impress viewers with his impeccable acting skills. His versatility in terms of the on-screen characters he essayed is clearly outstanding. While the actor has been off radar after wrapping up his last show early this year, he seems to be enjoying his time off.

Amidst a surge in the re-release of cult classics in theaters on popular demand, Mohit too put forward his favorite. He wished for Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades to be released in theaters again.

Taking to his Instagram story, Mohit Malik uploaded the poster of Swades and called it his favorite movie. He urged the director and producer of the film, Ashutosh Gowariker for the re-release of the patriotic drama.

Alongside the cover picture of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film, the Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala actor wrote, “Can we please get a theater re-release of this classic also?”

Take a look at Mohit Malik’s Instagram story here:

The plot of Swades was based on two episodes of the series Vaapsi on Zee TV's Yule Love Stories. It revolves around the return of a successful NASA scientist, Mohan Bhargav, to his Indian village and ending up rediscovering his roots. While Mohan is on a business trip to his native place, he also aims to search for the nanny who raised him and plans to take her back with him to America.

Back in 2004, the movie did not receive the much-needed acclaim but with time, it has achieved the status of a cult classic. Khan’s portrayal of Mohan Bhargav is considered one of his best to date. Besides Shah Rukh, Gowariker’s film also starred Gayatri Joshi and Kishori Ballal.

Talking about Mohit Malik, the actor who has an illustrious career appeared last in Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. Though the show did not click with audiences, Mohit was praised for his part as musician Kunal Malhotra. He will be seen in the second season of his hit project, Chamak.

The actor made his OTT debut last year with Chamak on SonyLIV. He played an LGBT character in the show. He will also soon enter Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming film with Rasha Tadhani and Aman Devgan.

