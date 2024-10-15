Mom-to-be Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares baby shower pictures; Flaunts her bump in pink saree

Popular television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is expecting her first child with her husband Shanawaz Shaikh. On October 14, the actress had her baby shower, which was attended by her closest friends. They took to social media to upload the pictures and videos from the event.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Saath Nibhana Saathiya co-star, Bhavini Purohit, posted a picture of the mom-to-be sitting in a chair with her husband standing beside her. Bhavini and her husband, Dhaval, were also present in the photo. The beautiful mom-to-be wore a stunning pinkish-beige saree, while her husband complemented her look with a pink shirt and white pants.

Check out Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s picture from the baby shower below:

The decoration for the event was inspired by stars and the moon, featuring balloons in a pink, blue, and white combination. The rituals at the baby shower followed Assamese traditions, with the actress seen carrying a red and white mekhela chador over her shoulder. Other pictures shared by her friends show actors Vineet Raina and Ishita Ganguly enjoying the celebration. The mom-to-be cut a cake with her husband by her side.

For the unversed, Devoleena Bhattacharjee tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Shanawaz Shaikh, in December 2022. Their wedding was an intimate affair attended by family and a few close friends. On August 15 of this year, the couple announced their pregnancy. She posted pictures from the Panchamrit ritual, where she wore a saree and proudly showcased her baby bump next to her husband. Their pet dog was seen on Shanawaz's lap, while Devoleena held a baby onesie and shared a heartfelt caption.

On the professional front, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has worked in numerous shows such as Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Bigg Boss 13, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Bigg Boss 14, Dil Diyaan Gallaan and more. She is currently seen in Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, where she essays the role of Goddess Chhathi Maiyya.

