Mom-to-be Pankhuri Awasthy beams with joy as she enters third trimester, flaunts her baby bump in new VIDEO

Popular actress Pankhuri Awasthy is among the well-known faces of the entertainment industry and has a dedicated fan following. Over the years, Pankhuri starred in several daily soaps and won audiences' hearts with her performance and cute looks. Lately, the actress is living the best time of her life as she will soon embrace motherhood. The actress who has an active social media presence has kept her fans updated regarding every update about her pregnancy.

Pankhuri Awasthy's new video:

A few hours ago, mom-to-be Pankhuri Awasthy took to her social media handle and shared a video with her fans and followers. In this clip, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is seen wearing a cute maxi dress and beams with joy as she twirls in it. Pankhuri has now entered her third trimester and she shared this update with her fans through this video. In the caption of this video, Pankhuri wrote, "Twirling into the third trimester like… Badal rahi hai Aaj zindagi ki chala zara.." Fans and friends have showered immense love on her in the comment section of this clip.

Watch the video here-

About Pankhuri Awasthy's personal life:

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode met each other while working for the famous show, Suryaputra Karn. Pankhuri played the role of Draupadi, while Gautam played the lead, Karn. While they started off as good friends, soon the friendship turned into love. As their dating rumors spread, many talked about the unusual couple as Gautam is almost 14 years older than the actress. However, paying no heed to the naysayers, the couple tied the knot on 5 February 2018 in a fairytale wedding in Rajasthan.

After 5 years of married life, the couple shared the exciting news recently with their fans that they will soon embrace parenthood. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Pankhuri shared a cute animated video that shows three milestones of their lives- their first meeting, marriage, and now the arrival of their first child.

On the professional front, Pankhuri has been a part of numerous shows such as Razia Sultan, Suryaputra Karn, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Maddam Sir, Gud Se Meetha Ishq and more.

