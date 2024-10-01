Mom-to-be Shraddha Arya from Kundali Bhagya spends time with her 'precious' girls; flaunts baby bump in cute pink dress

Shraddha Arya is glowing during her first pregnancy, and how! The actress recently announced that she is expecting her first baby, and received many congratulatory messages from celebrities, fans, and close ones. The actress has been quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of her pregnancy journey. Recently, Arya took to social media and shared a series of pictures with her girl gang, and even flaunted her baby bump.

Seems like pregnancy blues have not hindered Shraddha Arya's streak of maintaining an amazing social life. The actress shared a bunch of pictures on social media wherein she can be seen having a gala time with her female friends as she posed in a pretty pink dress with her girl gang. The talented actress also flaunted her cute baby bump in a pink dress.

Take a look at Shraddha Arya's pictures with her girl gang:

While the speculation of Shraddha Arya's pregnancy has been doing the rounds for a couple of months. Arya shared the good news on September 15, 2024.

Shraddha Arya took to social media and shared a beautiful pregnancy announcement video wherein she and her husband Rahul Nagal can be seen dancing on the beach while her baby bump is quite visible. Beside the beautiful mirror representation, one can see a pregnancy test strip which has two pink lines indicating a positive result.

Along with the beautiful video, Shraddha wrote, "We Are Expecting A Little Miracle!!!"

Shraddha Arya hadn't reported to the sets of Kundali Bhagya for a long time. The actress told media portals that she had a back issue and the doctors asked her to take bed rest and avoid traveling. The makers of Kundali Bhagya managed to shoot with the actress at her house.

She recently resumed shooting for the show.

