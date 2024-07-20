Mr Faisu wants to enter THIS reality show as a wild card; read details to know more

Cooking reality show Laughter Chefs has been giving fans an unlimited dose of entertainment and it's already become one of the most loved TV shows in recent times. Every weekend the cooking comedy show ensures to add twists and turns. A lot of famous stars have appeared on the sets, and one of them is social media sensation Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh. The Youtuber revealed, in his latest vlog how it was his dream to be a part of this show.

Faisal Shaikh opens up on being a wild card participant in Laughter Chefs:

Faisal Shaikh begins his vlog by revealing how he has been getting ready to go to the sets of Laughter Chefs. As his hairdresser sets his hairstyle, he can be heard saying, "Mei ek hi din ke appearance ke liye gaya hu. Mei show mei jana chahta tha but nai hua unfortunately. Koi baat nai hamare naseeb mei dusra show hoga (I went for a one-day appearance. I wanted to attend the show, but unfortunately, it didn't happen. It's okay, there will be another show in our fate.)"

Take a look at Faisal Shaikh:

Mr Faisu revealed his excitement about being a part of the show, in his vlog and also spoke about how excited he was to meet his friends. Faisal, who will also be seen in Bigg Boss OTT 3 mentioned he had slept very little, but it was fine because he was looking forward to having fun. He also said that there were many friends there, and they would chat and have a good time.

Faisal also wondered how the show was going and mentioned that he had heard it had been extended significantly. He planned to meet everyone, see the atmosphere of the show, and find out who was winning.

More about Laughter Chefs:

One of the latest promos reveals Orry aka Orhan Awatramani calling his bestie Ananya Panday to ask for the recipe of a dish. The Dream Girl 2 star replies to the list of ingredients that go inside the same. Krushna Abhishek who overhears the conversation, threatens to call Chunky Panday, father of Ananya. He feels that the actress is on the side of her bestie.