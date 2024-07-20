Laughter Chefs PROMO: Krushna Abhishek calls Orry Kashmera’s ‘bichda hua bhai’ as he struggles to identify butter

Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment is successfully tickling the funny bones of the spectators with its intriguing episodes. The weekend cookery show with a tinge of comedy, has been hosting several notable figures from the showbiz to amp up its entertainment element ever since its inception.

As per the latest promos, social media star Orhan Awatramani aka Orry will be gracing the programme to add new funny twists in it.

Orry mistakes oil for butter

The new teaser of Laughter Chefs posted on the official Instagram handle of Colors TV shows what is there in store for the ardent audience of the show. It begins with the guest Orry showcasing his vegetable cutting skills to host Bharti Singh. He feels proud of his ability to chop the cucumber with one hand.

Kashmera Shah appreciates his talent and states, “He is not only a liver but also a cutter.” Krushna Abhishek comes to the counter and asks where the butter is. Orry points at an oil bottle and claims that it is butter, ensuing huge laughs.

Nia Sharma also joins the trio. She exclaims that the item Orry is mistaking to be butter is actually coconut oil. After witnessing Orry’s blunders, Krushna compares him with Kashmera. He quotes, “Kashmera ka khoya hua bhai mil gaya (We have found Kashmera’s separated brother).”

The caption of the promo reads, “Butter dhoondhte dhoondhte Kashmera ko mil gaya apna bichda bhai AKA Orry (Kashmera found her separated brother AKA Orry while searching for butter).”

Take a look at the recent promo of Laughter Chefs:

Orry will also be seen calling his close friend and actress Ananya Panday for help while preparing Bharwa Bhindi.

Besides Orry, Dhinchak Pooja and Bollywood veteran Dharmendra will also spice up the show with their appearance in the upcoming episodes of the show.

About Laughter Chefs

Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment features six celebrity pairs bringing out their unique dynamics while stirring scrumptious delicacies. It is presented by Bharti Singh. Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi appears as mentor on the show, which airs Sat-Sun at 9:30 PM on Colors TV and digitally streams on JioCinema.

