Bigg Boss OTT 3: Elvish Yadav and Mr Faisu will come together to make Weekend Ka Vaar 'savage': Read Details

A lot of drama is happening in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Participants are trying their level best to play the game like a pro. Now Adnaan Shaikh's good friend Mr. Faisu, a famous social media star, will enter the Anil Kapoor-hosted reality show. Joining him will be Lovekesh Kataria's good friend, Elvish Yadav, to create more chaos in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Elvish Yadav, Mr. Faisu to make a royal entry in Bigg Boss OTT 3 house:

It is interesting to note that two great social media influencers- Elvish Yadav and Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh will set Bigg Boss OTT 3 house on fire. Fans will surely want to watch the Weekend Ka Vaar episode as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish graces the season.

Take a look at Elvish Yadav and Mr. Faisu making an entry in Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Even the makers, a while ago took to the Instagram handle to mention, "Yeh Weekend Ka Vaar hoga savage with Elvish and Faisu Kya bolte ho Bigg Boss gang? Kya hoga sabka systumm hang this #WeekendKaVaar (This Weekend Ka Vaar will be savage with Elvish and Faizu. Addressing the Bigg Boss hang, they also said that the duo are coming to hang everyone's system.)"

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is filled with surprises:

It looks like Elvish and Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu will be giving a unique twist to the show and fans cannot wait to see them. It is being speculated that the duo is entering the show to support Lovekesh and Adnaan respectively. Will their presence create more fights in the show?

The controversial reality show is always filled with high drama and participants are at war with each other daily. Elvish will enter the show for the second time, after making his presence felt in Bigg Boss 17. Even Mr Faisu who was seen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will add a unique tadka to the drama.

Latest update from Bigg Boss OTT 3 house:

A few days back, Lovekesh Kataria and Adnaan Shaikh were seen getting into an ugly fight. It all happened when Kataria was vlogging and Adnaan called him a chella. Kataria reverted by saying, "Tu bhi toh chella hai". It will be interesting to see what happens when their reported cheerleaders appear on the show.