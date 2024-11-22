MTV HUSTLE 4: Badshah says 'Floor pe baithalo' as he joins Raftaar and Ikka as special guest; reveals his favorite contestant and squad

India's unique yet most entertaining reality show, MTV Hustle 4 Hip-hop Don’t Stop is making noise on social media. The excitement is soaring high as the most loved and popular rapper Badshah will appear in the upcoming episode of MTV Hustle 4. The famous rap king is all set to bring his signature swag and energy to the stage, guaranteeing a vibe that’s about to go down in the history of the show.

Expressing his excitement about appearing as a special guest on MTV Hustle Season 4, Badshah said, "I feel amazing, I would love to be part of the show in any format, on any chair, floor pe baithalo because I know how the vibe is on the floor, and I am here to soak it all in."

As Badshah will be seen appearing on the show as a special guest, it marks the first-ever on-stage reunion of the iconic trio: Badshah, Raftaar, and Ikka. Badshah mentioned that their reunion and camaraderie can be witnessed in the upcoming episode of MTV Hustle 4.

When asked about his thoughts on MTV Hustle Season 4, Badshah added, "I think this season is brilliant. With four seasons, you know what to do and what not to do. It’s a perfect mix of the rights and the wrongs, with some necessary wrongs to keep things spicy. My favorite, if I have to choose at gunpoint, will have to be Naam Sujal, and my favorite squad has to be Dino Warriors."

Advertisement

When Pinkvilla previously asked Ikka to share a quality about Badshah that he likes, Ikka said, "He is the real Badshah. If there is a king after Shah Rukh Khan, it is Aditya (Badshah's real name). There is no other King. He is a king not because of his name but because of his heart."

Meanwhile, when Raftaar was asked to comment about Badshah, he revealed that he likes Badshah's "simplicity." He mentioned that Badshah is a man of fewer words and expresses everything in just two lines. He further shared that he likes Badshah's "simplification of emotions."

MTV Hustle Season 4 returned to the screens on October 19. With every passing week, the rap reality show keeps turning up the heat with banger talent, trending tracks, and fan-favorite appearances. Renowned rappers Ikka Singh and Raftaar have stepped in as judges for India's biggest rap show. The episodes of the show air every Sunday and Saturday at 7 PM. The show can be watched on Jio Cinema.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: MTV HUSTLE 4 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rappers Raftaar and Ikka have THESE things to say about Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah