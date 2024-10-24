MTV HUSTLE 4 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rappers Raftaar and Ikka have THESE things to say about Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah

MTV Hustle Season 4 returned to the screens on October 19 and is already creating quite a buzz on social media. Renowned rappers Ikka Singh and Raftaar have stepped in as judges for India's biggest rap show. Ikka and Raftaar recently had an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. The two talented personalities talked about the fourth season of this popular reality show.

During the interview, we conducted a game segment with rappers Ikka and Raftaar and asked them to reveal qualities that they wished to inculcate from the other famous rappers of the country. In this segment, the two rappers even praised their fellow rappers.

When asked to reveal the quality that they like about rapper Badshah, Ikka praised the former and said, "He is the real Badshah." He continued, "Shah Rukh Khan ke baad koi Badshah hai, toh voh Aditya (Badshah's real name) hi hai. Aur koyi Badshah nahi hai. Voh naam se nahi, kaam se Badshah hai. Dil se Badshah hai. (If there is a king after Shah Rukh Khan, it is Aditya. There is no other King. He is a king not because of his name but because of his heart)."

Watch Pinkvilla's exclusive interview with Ikka Singh and Raftaar here-

When Raftaar was asked to comment about Badshah, he revealed that he likes Badshah's "simplicity." He mentioned that Badshah is a man of fewer words and expresses everything in just two lines. He further shared that he likes Badshah's "simplification of emotions."

Raftaar and Ikka then praised Yo Yo Honey Singh and revealed what they like about him. Ikka called Honey Singh an "Amazing artist" whereas Raftaar said he admires Honey Singh's "Pre-production skills."

Speaking about MTV Hustle 4, the show promises to offer a stage for aspiring rappers to battle it out on the huge platform. The show has a massive fan following, and every season receives immense love from the audience. The fourth season is judged by Ikka Singh and Raftaar. Premiered on October 19, fresh episodes of the show air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on MTV. The show can be watched on Jio Cinema.

