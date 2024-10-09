MTV Roadies XX: Elvish Yadav is fourth gang leader after Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia and Rhea Chakraborty

MTV Roadies Double Cross has created a lot of buzz as the OG host Rannvijay Singha is back. The auditions for the youth-based reality show are currently going on across different cities. Amidst this, the makers have revealed the gang leaders for the season, and the 4th leader will be none other than the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav.

Yes, you read that right. There has been a lot of speculation going on for the past few days, and many YouTubers have shared that Elvish Yadav might join this season as a gang leader. And we confirm this as we exclusively released the news on social media. Making his debut as a Gang Leader on MTV Roadies Double Cross, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav brings fresh energy to the game. Known for his sharp wit and unique personality, he's set to transform the Roadies with his fearless leadership and unrelenting drive, ensuring this season will be a wild ride for fans.

MTV Roadies released the teaser that shows Elvish as the gang leader. It is uploaded with the caption, "Rao sahab ka sikka ab har sheher mein bajjega aur systum hoga hang! Introducing gang leader Elvish Yadav"

Check out the announcement by MTV Roadies below:

Elvish Yadav, a social media influencer and YouTuber rose to fame after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2. He entered as a wildcard contestant and created history by lifting the trophy. Ever since, he hasn’t left the spotlight. Whether for his controversies or the reality shows, Yadav has become a strong public figure.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, talking about the upcoming season of MTV Roadies XX, Rannvijay Singha, who has been associated with the show for more than 15 years, left the show after its 17th season. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood replaced him. Now, the OG leader is back. Recently, the makers also revealed the gang leaders of the season: Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Neha Dhupia.

For the unversed, Prince Narula won MTV Roadies 12, and from season 13, he joined as the gang leader. Neha Dhupia has also been associated with the show for almost a decade but gave the last season a miss. MTV Roadies XX will be the reunion of the fan favorites—Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula, and Neha Dhupia.

ALSO READ: OG is Back! MTV Roadies XX: Rannvijay Singha returns as host of youth-based reality show after a year