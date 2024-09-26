MTV Roadies XX Promo: Rannvijay Singha reflects on his comeback journey from contestant to host; ‘I’m home’

Rannvijay Singha, the OG host of Roadies, is back! Contestants, who are looking forward to participating this season, and the viewers, are equally excited to have the host back. To further amp up the excitement, the makers have dropped a new promo where Rannvijay Singha talks about his journey, how it feels to be back on the sets of Roadies, and more. Take a look!

The promo begins with Rannvijay Singha looking up from the newspaper and saying, "Taaza khabar aaj ki ye hi ki bohot dino ke baad mein dobara MTV ke set mein hu. Mujhe ayesa laag raha hain ki mein wapas ghar aa gaya hu." Then he added that the concept was new as he had never done a coming back on MTV, “This is my first comeback on MTV, so it feels new.”

Watch the promo of MTV Roadies XX here:

As the crowd cheer Rannvijay’s name, he stylishly arrives riding a bike. The camera rolls, and then he leans on the bike and looks back at his journey as a contestant. The host shares, "I was 20 when I started as a contestant. I have grown up with the show and the show has grown up with me. And I think a lot of people would understand this, when I was away, it’s like a long distance relationship and when you are away from somebody, someone that you love., your heart grows fonder for each other. The fact that we’ve been away from each other, now the bond is even stronger. Roadies means a lot. I have given my blood, sweat, youth, everything to Roadies and got a lot. It means home for me."

Then, he shared that many people who got out of this show went on to lead successful lives, but many came back and continued to grow in Roadies community. Then he talked about how fast the time went by. "When I started in 2003, which is now 20-21 years ago, it seems like a long time ago, but ye abhi toh shuru kiya hain kuch time pehle. But when you think about it… Ayushmann, Bani… Kenya, Brazil, there’s so much we’ve done. Every journey was a new journey. We never thought ki arey, phir se jaa rahe hain. 2 decades of doing anything means a lot. Doing a successful show like Roadies, kudos to MTV," added Singha.

The promo of Roadies is uploaded with the caption, "Two decades later, and still the heartbeat of Roadies. It's not just a comeback, it's legacy." Along with the promo, the audition dates are also mentioned. Mark your calendars for the dates in your city- Delhi - Oct 13, Chandigarh - Oct 15, Hyderabad - Oct 18, Pune - Oct 20.

Nakuul Mehta, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Sood, and many others commented on the video expressing their excitement to finally have Rannvijay back on Roadies.

