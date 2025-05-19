Was Prince Narula absent during wife Yuvika Chaudhary’s labor? Former Bigg Boss contestant reacts

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula's personal lives have always been in the limelight because of their popularity. Recently, there were rumors of their separation after Prince once claimed in his vlog that he was not aware of Yuvika's delivery date. Speculations arose that Prince wasn't present when the actress delivered their child. Now, Yuvika broke her silence on speculations of Prince's not being present during her delivery.

On Paras Chhabra's Abraa Ka Dabra Show, Yuvika Chaudhary recalled that Prince Narula was with her in the operating theater and was making a video while she was getting operated on to deliver their baby. The actress mentioned how she always wanted Prince to be with her when she delivered their baby.

Yuvika Chaudhary recalled, "Prince was shivering," and added, "Usne stomach cut hote hue dekha hai, baby bahar aate dekha hai, voh khushi ke maare pagal tha (He has seen the stomach being cut, baby coming out; he was mad in joy)."

The Bigg Boss 9 star shared how Prince was emotional after seeing their daughter as soon as she was born. She remembered how she was singing spiritual songs while she was being operated on. Yuvika continued, "I can feel that my first layer is being cut. My second layer is being cut. I can feel. Half your body gets numb, but you get to know."

She shared how Prince was shivering and was over the moon as soon as he held their daughter Ekleen in his hand. Reacting to the rumors, Yuvika shared that it was their "personal moments," and not many know.

When Paras asked Yuvika how she is planning to raise her 6-month-old daughter, Ekleen, the actress stated, "I won't make her delicate." She continued, "Usko mai rough and tough banuagi (I will make her rough and tough)." Further, Yuvika explained how she was raised as a "delicate" child by her mother, and thus she doesn't want to do the same with her daughter. She elaborated that because of being delicate, she faced a lot of struggle in the outside world, as she received too much pampering at home.

The Om Shanti Om actor added, "Mai chahti hu usko mai pura Roadies banau (I want to make her a Roadie)." She continued, "She (Ekleen) has that in her attitude." Yuvika emphasized how during her pregnancy days, she used to keep telling her baby that she is "very strong, a good soul, spiritual."

She shared that she used to talk to her baby and teach her values. Yuvika recalled telling her baby to be "fearless, kind, and strong, and never give up." Yuvika even mentioned that their daughter is "stubborn" like her and Prince. Yuvika said, "She is actually a Roadie kid."

Workwise, Yuvika Chaudhary has been a part of numerous television shows, web shows, and even many films. She was last seen in the web show Cyber Vaar (2022).

