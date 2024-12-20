Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's daughter Ekleen turns two months old; here's how they celebrated

Celeb couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are one of the most loved duos in the telly world. This year was special for them as the pair welcomed their first child, a daughter on October 19, 2024. Ever since then, Prince and Yuvika have been busy fulfilling their parental duties. On December 19, their little munchkin completed two months to birth. On this special day, the couple celebrated the birth of their daughter at their home.

To ring this special occassion, Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula decorated their house with balloons and clicked adorable snaps with their daughter Ekleen. Standing near all the smiley balloons, Yuvika is captured here candidly as she looks at her baby. Sharing these snaps, Yuvika captioned, "19th the date to remember."

Take a look at Yuvika Chaudhary's posts here-

On December 20 early morning, Prince Narula also shared a snap with his daughter. In the caption of this picture, he wrote, "Happy 2 month to my baby love ikleen papa loves u the most."

Here's Prince Narula's PIC with Ekleen:

Recently, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary made headlines over their online spat. In one of the vlogs when Prince mentioned that Yuvika didn’t inform him or his family about her delivery date, the actress then shared a vlog clarifying that Prince was aware of the delivery date. Prince had then put up a post hitting back at her vlog and without taking names he had called Yuvika a "liar." However, despite their online cold war, both have been tight-lipped about their marital issues.

Advertisement

Speaking about their love life, Prince and Yuvika fell in love during their stint in the controversial show Bigg Boss Season 9. After going through several ups and downs, the two finally realised their love for each other and started dating. After a brief courtship, the couple tied the wedding knot in October 2018.

On June 25, the couple announced their pregnancy news on social media. The Bigg Boss 9 fame couple hosted a grand baby shower in August 2024. In October 2024, the celeb duo embraced parenthood for the first time.

For the uninformed, Prince Narula is currently busy shooting MTV Roadies XX.

ALSO READ: Top TV news of the week: Prince Narula slams Yuvika Chaudhary, Rupali Ganguly moves to Bombay High Court in connection to Esha Verma case and more